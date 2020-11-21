-
-
Bo Hoag putts well in round three of the RSM Classic
-
November 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 21, 2020
Bo Hoag hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoag finished his day tied for 25th at 7 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 17 under; Zach Johnson and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Emiliano Grillo is in 4th at 13 under.
After a 282 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Bo Hoag chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bo Hoag to 1 under for the round.
At the 415-yard par-4 second, Hoag reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Hoag at 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hoag chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Hoag to 4 under for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hoag reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.