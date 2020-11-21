In his third round at the RSM Classic, Bernd Wiesberger hit 14 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Wiesberger finished his round tied for 11th at 10 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 17 under; Zach Johnson is in 2nd at 14 under; and Emiliano Grillo and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Wiesberger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wiesberger to 1 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Wiesberger's tee shot went 169 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Wiesberger's 115 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wiesberger to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Wiesberger had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wiesberger to 2 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Wiesberger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wiesberger to 3 under for the round.

Wiesberger got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wiesberger to 2 under for the round.