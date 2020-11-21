  • Bernd Wiesberger shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the RSM Classic

  • In the third round of The RSM Classic 2020, Bernd Wiesberger approach sets up tap-in birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Bernd Wiesberger approach sets up tap-in birdie The RSM Classic

    In the third round of The RSM Classic 2020, Bernd Wiesberger approach sets up tap-in birdie on the par-4 9th hole.