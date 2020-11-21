Andrew Putnam hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Putnam finished his round tied for 41st at 5 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 17 under; Zach Johnson is in 2nd at 14 under; and Bronson Burgoon is in 3rd at 13 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Andrew Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Andrew Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Putnam's tee shot went 199 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Putnam hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Putnam had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Putnam hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Putnam chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.