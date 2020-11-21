-
Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Andrew Landry in the third round at the RSM Classic
November 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Andrew Landry makes lengthy birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the third round of The RSM Classic 2020, Andrew Landry makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Andrew Landry hit 14 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Landry finished his round tied for 3rd at 11 under with Kevin Kisner, Bronson Burgoon, Zach Johnson, Patton Kizzire, and Kyle Stanley; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; and Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 13 under.
On the par-4 first, Andrew Landry's 165 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Andrew Landry to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Landry had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Landry chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Landry's 132 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Landry had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 5 under for the round.
