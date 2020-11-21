-
Alex Noren shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Alex Noren hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Noren finished his round tied for 23rd at 7 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner, Andrew Landry, Zach Johnson, and Kyle Stanley are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 415-yard par-4 second, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 1 over for the round.
On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to even for the round.
Noren got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Noren hit an approach shot from 220 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Noren had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.
