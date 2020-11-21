-
Adam Schenk finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Adam Schenk hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 55th at 3 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 17 under; Zach Johnson and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Emiliano Grillo is in 4th at 13 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
At the 407-yard par-4 16th, Schenk reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Schenk at 2 under for the round.
At the 417-yard par-4 first, Schenk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
Schenk got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to even-par for the round.
After a 331 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Schenk chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Schenk hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schenk at even for the round.
