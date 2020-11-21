Adam Long hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Long finished his round tied for 18th at 8 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Bronson Burgoon and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner and Camilo Villegas are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Long chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 seventh, Long chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Long's tee shot went 224 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Long had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Long hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Long had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.