Aaron Baddeley rebounds from poor front in third round of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Aaron Baddeley jars birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, Aaron Baddeley sinks a putt for birdie at the par-4 9th hole of the Sea Island Resort Plantation Course.
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Aaron Baddeley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Baddeley finished his round tied for 27th at 6 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner, Andrew Landry, Bronson Burgoon, Zach Johnson, Patton Kizzire, and Kyle Stanley are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
Aaron Baddeley got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aaron Baddeley to 1 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Baddeley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Baddeley to 2 over for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Baddeley hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Baddeley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Baddeley to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Baddeley's 156 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.
