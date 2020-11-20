-
Xinjun Zhang putts well in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Xinjun Zhang hit 1 of 2 fairways and 0 of 2 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Zhang finished his day tied for 117th at 2 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
Xinjun Zhang's tee shot went 297 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot went 45 yards to the right rough, his fourth shot went 30 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 529-yard par-5 eighth. This moved Xinjun Zhang to 1 over for the round.
