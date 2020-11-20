-
Wyndham Clark putts well in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Wyndham Clark hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Clark finished his day tied for 22nd at 6 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
Wyndham Clark got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wyndham Clark to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Clark chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Clark chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Clark's 147 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 4 under for the round.
