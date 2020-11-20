-
Will Gordon posts bogey-free 3-under 69 l in the second round of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
November 20, 2020
Highlights
Will Gordon sinks birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Will Gordon rolls in a long putt for birdie at the par-3 11th hole of the Plantation Course. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Will Gordon hit 1 of 2 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Gordon finished his day tied for 66th at 2 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 eighth, Will Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Will Gordon to even for the round.
