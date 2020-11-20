-
Webb Simpson posts bogey-free 1-under 71 l in the second round of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Webb Simpson uses nice approach to set up birdie at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Webb Simpson lands his approach on the green, setting up a birdie at the par-4 1st hole of the Plantation Course.
Webb Simpson hit 1 of 2 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Simpson finished his day tied for 54th at 3 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 eighth hole, Webb Simpson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Webb Simpson to 1 under for the round.
