In his second round at the RSM Classic, Vaughn Taylor hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 22nd at 6 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Taylor hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Taylor's 115 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Taylor had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Taylor's 144 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Taylor had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 5 under for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.