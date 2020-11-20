Tyler McCumber hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. McCumber finished his day tied for 141st at 6 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 417-yard par-4 first, McCumber had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 1 over for the round.

McCumber missed the green on his first shot on the 204-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 19 yards for birdie. This moved McCumber to even for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, McCumber had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved McCumber to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, McCumber hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 10th. This moved McCumber to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 12th green, McCumber suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McCumber at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, McCumber had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCumber to 2 over for the round.