In his second round at the RSM Classic, Tyler Duncan hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 90th at even par; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Duncan hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 second. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Duncan chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Duncan chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Duncan's 120 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Duncan had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.