Tim Wilkinson delivers a bogey-free 6-over 78 in the second round at the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Tim Wilkinson hit 1 of 2 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Wilkinson finished his day tied for 146th at 7 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
At the 529-yard par-5 eighth, Tim Wilkinson got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Tim Wilkinson to 6 over for the round.
