Ted Potter, Jr. shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 20, 2020
Ted Potter, Jr. hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his day tied for 132nd at 4 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Potter, Jr.'s tee shot went 209 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 14th, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 2 over for the round.
Potter, Jr. got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 3 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 17th, Potter, Jr. missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Potter, Jr. to 3 over for the round.
On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 over for the round.
