Talor Gooch shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Talor Gooch hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Gooch had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 16th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 1 under for the round.
At the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Gooch got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gooch to 2 over for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Gooch chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Gooch's 123 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to even for the round.
