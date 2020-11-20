  • Sungjae Im shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the RSM Classic

  • In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Sungjae Im makes a 16-foot birdie putt at the par-3 17th hole of the Seaside Course.
