In his second round at the RSM Classic, Sungjae Im hit 14 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 204-yard par-3 third, Im hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Im hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Im at even-par for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Im chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Im to even for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Im's 141 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Im's tee shot went 193 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Im hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 under for the round.