Shane Lowry putts well in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Shane Lowry gets up-and-down for birdie at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Shane Lowry gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-5 18th hole of the Plantation Course.
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Shane Lowry hit 2 of 2 fairways and 1 of 2 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lowry finished his day tied for 42nd at 4 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 eighth hole, Shane Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shane Lowry to 1 under for the round.
