Bogey-free 1-under 71 by Sebastian Cappelen in the second round at the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 20, 2020
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Sebastian Cappelen hit 0 of 2 fairways and 2 of 2 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cappelen finished his day tied for 54th at 3 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 eighth, Sebastian Cappelen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sebastian Cappelen to 1 under for the round.
