Sean O'Hair shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sean O'Hair hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. O'Hair finished his day tied for 42nd at 4 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a drive to fairway bunker on the par-5 15th, O'Hair hit his 166 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 17th, O'Hair missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left O'Hair to 1 under for the round.
At the 409-yard par-4 fifth, O'Hair reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put O'Hair at 2 under for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, O'Hair had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, O'Hair had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved O'Hair to 2 under for the round.
