Scott Stallings shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scott Stallings holes 21-footer for birdie at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Scott Stallings drains a 21-foot putt for birdie at the par-3 17th hole of the Seaside Course.
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Scott Stallings hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 30th at 5 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
Stallings hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
Stallings tee shot went 193 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Stallings to even-par for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Stallings hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.
