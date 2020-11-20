-
Scott Piercy shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Piercy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 22nd at 6 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a 168 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 first, Piercy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Piercy had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to even for the round.
On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 15th, Piercy chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Piercy's 141 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 4 under for the round.
