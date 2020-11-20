-
Scott Harrington shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Harrington hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his day tied for 104th at 1 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 407-yard par-4 16th, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 1 over for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Harrington hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to even for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Harrington reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Harrington reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Harrington chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harrington to even-par for the round.
