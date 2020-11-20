-
Satoshi Kodaira shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Satoshi Kodaira hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Kodaira finished his day tied for 146th at 7 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
At the 442-yard par-4 14th, Kodaira got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Kodaira to 2 over for the round.
At the 417-yard par-4 first, Kodaira got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kodaira to 3 over for the round.
After a 269 yard drive on the 415-yard par-4 second, Kodaira chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 4 over for the round.
Kodaira hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kodaira to 3 over for the round.
At the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Kodaira got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kodaira to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Kodaira took a drop on his fourth. He finished by getting his fifth shot onto the green and one putting for bogey. This moved Kodaira to 5 over for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 4 over for the round.
