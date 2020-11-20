Satoshi Kodaira hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Kodaira finished his day tied for 146th at 7 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 442-yard par-4 14th, Kodaira got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Kodaira to 2 over for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 first, Kodaira got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kodaira to 3 over for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 415-yard par-4 second, Kodaira chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 4 over for the round.

Kodaira hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kodaira to 3 over for the round.

At the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Kodaira got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kodaira to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Kodaira took a drop on his fourth. He finished by getting his fifth shot onto the green and one putting for bogey. This moved Kodaira to 5 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 4 over for the round.