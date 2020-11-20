-
Sam Ryder shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 20, 2020
Sam Ryder hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 104th at 1 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Ryder had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.
At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Ryder hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 16th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to even for the round.
