Ryan Brehm shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Brehm hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 42nd at 4 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Brehm hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 seventh. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Brehm hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 eighth. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 10th, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 1 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Brehm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.
Brehm hit his drive 355 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 565-yard par-5 15th. This moved Brehm to 3 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Brehm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 4 under for the round.
