-
-
Russell Henley shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the RSM Classic
-
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 20, 2020
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Russell Henley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 54th at 3 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Henley hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
At the 417-yard par-4 first, Henley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.