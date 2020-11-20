  • Robert Streb delivers a bogey-free 9-under 63 in the second at the RSM Classic

  • In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Robert Streb lands his second on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 18th hole of the Plantation Course.
    Robert Streb's impressive second leads to birdie at The RSM Classic

