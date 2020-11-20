-
Robert Streb delivers a bogey-free 9-under 63 in the second at the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Robert Streb's impressive second leads to birdie at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Robert Streb lands his second on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 18th hole of the Plantation Course.
Robert Streb hit 1 of 2 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streb finished his day in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 eighth hole, Robert Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Robert Streb to 5 under for the round.
