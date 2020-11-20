Robby Shelton hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Shelton finished his day tied for 141st at 6 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Shelton had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Shelton's 143 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to even for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Shelton's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Shelton had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to even-par for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Shelton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Shelton's 185 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.

At the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Shelton got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Shelton to 2 over for the round.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Shelton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Shelton chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to even for the round.