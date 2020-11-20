-
Rob Oppenheim shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Rob Oppenheim hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his day tied for 54th at 3 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Oppenheim had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Oppenheim chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 3 under for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 third, Oppenheim hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Oppenheim's 146 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 5 under for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 under for the round.
