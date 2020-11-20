In his second round at the RSM Classic, Rhein Gibson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Gibson finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Gibson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gibson to 1 under for the round.

Gibson got a double bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gibson to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Gibson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Gibson to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Gibson tee shot went 173 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 48 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 seventh, Gibson hit his 95 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gibson to 2 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Gibson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gibson to 3 over for the round.