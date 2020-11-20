-
Rafa Cabrera Bello shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
November 20, 2020
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his day tied for 54th at 3 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-4 13th, Cabrera Bello's 141 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.
On the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.
Cabrera Bello got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 3 and sunk a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Cabrera Bello at 2 under for the round.
