Peter Malnati shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Matt Wallace, Camilo Villegas tied for the lead at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, Matt Wallace and Camilo Villegas both turned in 6-under 64’s at the Sea Island Resort Seaside Course, placing them in a tie atop the leaderboard heading into Friday.
Peter Malnati hit 1 of 2 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 11th at 7 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 eighth, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.
