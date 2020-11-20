  • Patton Kizzire delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the RSM Classic

  • In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Patton Kizzire sinks a putt for birdie at the par-5 8th hole of the Plantation Course.
    Highlights

    Patton Kizzire walks in birdie putt at The RSM Classic

