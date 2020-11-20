-
Patton Kizzire delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patton Kizzire walks in birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Patton Kizzire sinks a putt for birdie at the par-5 8th hole of the Plantation Course.
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Patton Kizzire hit 2 of 2 fairways and 1 of 2 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Kizzire finished his day tied for 3rd at 11 under with Bronson Burgoon; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; and Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 eighth, Patton Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Patton Kizzire to 5 under for the round.
