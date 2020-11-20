Patrick Rodgers hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 90th at even par; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 417-yard par-4 first, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Rodgers stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Rodgers's tee shot went 177 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Rodgers missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Rodgers to even-par for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th, Rodgers had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Rodgers hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 13th. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 16th, Rodgers had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 3 over for the round.