Pat Perez shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Pat Perez hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 104th at 1 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Perez hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 16th, Perez had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Perez to even for the round.
Perez got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 over for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Perez chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.
