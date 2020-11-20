-
Michael Gligic putts well in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Gligic hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gligic finished his day tied for 141st at 6 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Michael Gligic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Michael Gligic to 1 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 first, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Gligic to even for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Gligic chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.
