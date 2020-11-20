-
Bogey-free 3-under 69 by Maverick McNealy in the second round at the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Maverick McNealy hit 2 of 2 fairways and 2 of 2 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McNealy finished his day tied for 132nd at 4 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a 299 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 eighth, Maverick McNealy chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Maverick McNealy to 3 under for the round.
