In his second round at the RSM Classic, Matthew NeSmith hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 7th at 7 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 13 under; Bronson Burgoon, Camilo Villegas, and Peter Malnati are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harris English and Matt Wallace are tied for 5th at 8 under.

At the 204-yard par-3 third, NeSmith hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, NeSmith's 153 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, NeSmith chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, NeSmith had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 5 under for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 6 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, NeSmith's tee shot went 201 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 6 under for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 18th, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put NeSmith at 7 under for the round.