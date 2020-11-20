-
Matthew Fitzpatrick posts bogey-free 3-under 69 l in the second round of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 1 of 2 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a 282 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 eighth, Matthew Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matthew Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
