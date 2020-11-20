-
Matt Wallace posts bogey-free 1-under 71 l in the second round of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
Villegas’ heart-felt comeback, Wallace’s local caddy, Cink’s 600th start
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of The RSM Classic, where Camilo Villegas shares the lead just a few months after his daughter passed away, fellow co-leader Matt Wallace had to enlist a local caddy at Sea Island and Stewart Cink made his 600th PGA TOUR start.
Matt Wallace hit 1 of 2 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wallace finished his day tied for 11th at 7 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 eighth hole, Matt Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matt Wallace to 2 under for the round.
