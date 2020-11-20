Matt Kuchar hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kuchar finished his day tied for 22nd at 6 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Matt Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matt Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kuchar had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Kuchar's 125 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Kuchar had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 5 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 6 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th, Kuchar had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 4 under for the round.