  • Matt Kuchar putts well in round two of the RSM Classic

  • In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Matt Kuchar makes a 24-foot birdie putt at the par-4 16th hole of the Seaside Course.
    Highlights

    Matt Kuchar sinks 24-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic

    In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Matt Kuchar makes a 24-foot birdie putt at the par-4 16th hole of the Seaside Course.