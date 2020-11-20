-
-
Matt Jones putts well in round two of the RSM Classic
-
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 20, 2020
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Matt Jones hit 1 of 2 fairways and 1 of 2 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Jones finished his day tied for 42nd at 4 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 623-yard par-5 fourth, Matt Jones got on the green in 4 and one-putt for double bogey, bringing Matt Jones to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.