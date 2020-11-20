Matt Every hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Every finished his day tied for 90th at even par; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Matt Every had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matt Every to 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 14th, Every had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to even for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 18th, Every got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Every to 1 over for the round.

At the 415-yard par-4 second, Every reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Every at even-par for the round.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Every reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to 1 under for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Every hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to 2 under for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Every got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Every to 1 under for the round.