Martin Trainer putts well in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Martin Trainer hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Trainer finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-4 13th, Martin Trainer's 85 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin Trainer to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 15th, Trainer chipped in his third shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Trainer to 3 under for the round.
Trainer got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 2 under for the round.
Trainer hit his tee at the green on the 179-yard par-3 sixth, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Trainer to 3 under for the round.
