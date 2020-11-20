-
Martin Laird shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Martin Laird hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 127th at 3 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On his tee stroke on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Laird went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to even for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Laird's tee shot went 200 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to even-par for the round.
At the 470-yard par-4 18th, Laird got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.
