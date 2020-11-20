-
Mark Anderson shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Mark Anderson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Anderson finished his day tied for 104th at 1 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a 250 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 first, Anderson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Anderson to 1 over for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Anderson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Anderson to 2 over for the round.
On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Anderson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to 1 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Anderson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Anderson to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Anderson had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Anderson to 1 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 18th, Anderson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Anderson to even-par for the round.
