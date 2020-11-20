-
Mackenzie Hughes shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Mackenzie Hughes hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 90th at even par; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hughes had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
At the 418-yard par-4 10th, Hughes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 408-yard par-4 13th, Hughes went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hughes to even for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
